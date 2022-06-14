DGAP-News: LEG Immobilien SE
These materials are not an offer of the solicitation of an offer for securities for sale in the United States. The subscription rights and the shares referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). The subscription rights may only be exercised, and the new shares may only be offered or sold, pursuant to an exemption from, or in transactions not subject to, the registration requirement of the Securities Act.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.
38% der LEG-Aktionäre entscheiden sich für die Aktiendividende
Wie in den beiden Vorjahren, hat die LEG Immobilien SE ihren Aktionären auch in diesem Jahr erneut eine Aktiendividende angeboten. Aktionäre hatten die Möglichkeit innerhalb der Bezugsfrist vom 20. Mai 2022 bis 07. Juni 2022 zwischen einer Auszahlung ihrer Dividende in bar oder in Form neuer Aktien zu wählen.
