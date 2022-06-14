Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Erfolgreicher Vorlauf einer Wirksamkeitsstudie bei refraktärer (medikamentenresistenter) Epilepsie!
GlobeNewswire
14.06.2022 | 13:17
Resumption of trading in AS "MADARA Cosmetics" shares

Nasdaq Riga decided on June 14, 2022 to resume trading in AS "MADARA Cosmetics"
(MDARA, ISIN code: LV0000101624). 

Order management will be possible from 14:30 (EEST), continuous trading will
start with an opening call auction at 14:40 (EEST). 

AS "MADARA Cosmetics" on June 14, 2022 published information on the resolutions
adapted by the annual general meeting of shareholders. As a result the
circumstances based on which the trading in AS "MADARA Cosmetics" shares was
suspended ceased to exist. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
