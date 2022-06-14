Resumption of trading in AS "MADARA Cosmetics" shares

Nasdaq Riga decided on June 14, 2022 to resume trading in AS "MADARA Cosmetics" (MDARA, ISIN code: LV0000101624). Order management will be possible from 14:30 (EEST), continuous trading will start with an opening call auction at 14:40 (EEST). AS "MADARA Cosmetics" on June 14, 2022 published information on the resolutions adapted by the annual general meeting of shareholders. As a result the circumstances based on which the trading in AS "MADARA Cosmetics" shares was suspended ceased to exist. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.