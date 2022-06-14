London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - Digital transformations have taken the world by a storm, and the insurance industry's turn is long overdue. Back-end operations, customer experience and products are mostly dominated by legacy systems. To adapt to the volatile new normal, carriers are going to need a resilient technology strategy that will secure their position as a premier digital-first provider.

How can carriers obtain the immense benefits available to their internal systems, products and CX, over the digital horizon?

Get exclusive insights from:

Sam Passafiume, Senior Director & Head of Data & Information , RBC Insurance

, Hashmat Rohian, Vice President & CTO - Emerging Business Models, The Co-operators

Moderator: Bryan Falchuk, Managing Director, Insurance Evolution Partners

We will hear about:

Get the most from your technology : Monitor the performance of your technology investments to make necessary adjustments that will create sustainable ROI and provide standards of how technology is used within your organization.

: Monitor the performance of your technology investments to make necessary adjustments that will create sustainable ROI and provide standards of how technology is used within your organization. Change starts from within : Deploy technology to the areas that require it most and follow with a steady organization-wide digital transformation to resourcefully shift from legacy systems.

: Deploy technology to the areas that require it most and follow with a steady organization-wide digital transformation to resourcefully shift from legacy systems. Innovating products and pleasing customers: Build futuristic and flexible products that cater to modern customer needs and create seamless customer experiences by utilizing rapid and effortless digital platforms.

