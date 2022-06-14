nShift launches new carrier partnerships to help businesses grow and create better customer experiences

nShift carrier library hits 1,000 carriers, enabling customers to offer more delivery options and increase geographic reach

LONDON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global leader in delivery management has bolstered its capacity, flexibility, and geographic reach by adding crucial new delivery partners to its carrier library.nShift can now connect its customers to more than 1,000 delivery providers, making it the world's largest carrier library.

When taking charge of the delivery experience, businesses should ensure they offer the right delivery options for themselves and their customers. With nShift's delivery management solutions, customers can gain access to a wide range of carriers, quickly set up new carriers on the system and automate the book and print process.

nShift is constantly reviewing and expanding to offer the best to its customers in an ever-changing landscape. New carriers added to the nShift library include those that are providing real innovation in the carrier market, allowing customers to:

Include instant deliveries in their online checkout

Offer a better range of transport services

Provide a greater range of "last mile" delivery options

The carriers added to the library also enable nShift customers to more easily expand their geographic reach. nShift's library connects virtually every major carrier in Europe along with many local leaders. They have also recently added carriers in both US and Canada.

Johan Hellman, Vice President, Product & Carrier at nShift, said: "The right delivery options are essential to creating the best possible customer experience. By increasing the carriers available in our library, we are enabling our customers to offer a greater diversity of delivery options and increase their geographic reach.

"However, a library of over 1,000 carriers is not about size for the sake of it. Many of our newly-signed carriers create additional delivery capabilities for our customers and enable them to better serve consumers. Whatever the delivery need, nShift continues to be best placed to help customers worry less and ship smarter."

About nShift

Established in 2021, nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments yearly across 190 countries. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

