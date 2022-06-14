

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production expanded in April, driven by robust growth in the manufacturing and mining and quarrying sectors, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production increased a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.7 percent month-on-month in April.



Mining and quarrying output grew 1.6 percent monthly in April and production in the manufacturing sector rose 1.2 percent. Meanwhile, electricity segment registered a moderate growth of 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production fell sharply by a working-day adjusted 6.9 percent in April.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production contracted 12.5 percent monthly in April and fell 8.8 percent from a year ago.







