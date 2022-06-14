Vancouver, Kelowna and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech and renewable energy stocks issues a special edition of the Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast. Investor Ideas talks to Michael Mo, CEO of KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR), discussing the company's thermal management and battery safety technologies.

Michael talks about the numerous applications for their tech, including aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, electric vehicle manufacturers and their recent news on applications for the metaverse.

He also shares the Company's unique position and their IP portfolio to address the battery issues of today and for the future.

Michael summarized, "Thermal management safety is a critical component of the sustainable circular economy in our transition from fossil fuel to electrification."

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.KULRTechnology.com.

