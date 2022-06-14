Anzeige
Erfolgreicher Vorlauf einer Wirksamkeitsstudie bei refraktärer (medikamentenresistenter) Epilepsie!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, KebNi AB TO2 (301/22)

At the request of KebNi AB, KebNi AB equity rights will be traded on First
North as from June 17, 2022. 



Security name: KEBNI TO2 230127
--------------------------------
Short name:   KEBNI TO2    
--------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017859069  
--------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  260036     
--------------------------------

Terms: Three (3) equity rights gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new  
     B-share in KebNi AB. The subscription price when exercising the warrant
     shall amount to 75 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the 
     Company's traded B shares, during the period from and including January
     2, 2023 to and including January 13, 2023, however, not lower than 0.45
     SEK per share and not higher than 1.00 SEK per share.         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr January 16, 2023-January 27, 2023                    
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  January 25, 2023                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB
on +46 8 503 000 50.
