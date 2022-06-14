Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, KebNi AB TO2 (301/22)

At the request of KebNi AB, KebNi AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from June 17, 2022. Security name: KEBNI TO2 230127 -------------------------------- Short name: KEBNI TO2 -------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017859069 -------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 260036 -------------------------------- Terms: Three (3) equity rights gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new B-share in KebNi AB. The subscription price when exercising the warrant shall amount to 75 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's traded B shares, during the period from and including January 2, 2023 to and including January 13, 2023, however, not lower than 0.45 SEK per share and not higher than 1.00 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr January 16, 2023-January 27, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last January 25, 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB on +46 8 503 000 50.