As the "Better for You" gummy company, The Gummy Project, through its Flair Airlines partnership, will extend the reach and effectiveness of its purpose driven mission to support endangered keystone species

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has been selected as the supplier of gummy products to Flair Airlines in a new partnership with Canada's only independent ultra-low-cost carrier.

"Featuring our gummies across Flair Airlines' entire fleet provides rapid brand awareness and growth across Canada for GUMY. This partnership will offer GUMY an incredible opportunity for brand recognition and allow us to reach a strong and diverse demographic," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of The Gummy Project. "We are excited to work with Flair to engage their customers and team in an effort to support endangered keystone species while enjoying our gummy products."

The partnership, effective June 7th, 2022, rapidly accelerates The Gummy Project's growth across Canada with GUMY products being delivered to all Flair hubs in Toronto (ON), Kitchener (ON), Ottawa (ON), Vancouver (BC), Abbotsford (BC) and Edmonton (AB). The Gummy Project products will be featured for sale on all Flair planes and routes, introducing Flair customers to the GUMY brand and Flair's support for endangered keystone species.

Flair Airlines is Canada's only independent ultra low-cost carrier with 14 Boeing jets currently in operation with a goal of reaching 50 aircraft by 2026. Flair currently serves 28 destinations in Canada, USA and internationally, highlighted by Calgary, Cancun, Charlottetown, Chicago, Denver, Edmonton, Fort Lauderdale, Halifax, Hollywood/Burbank, Kitchener, Las Vegas, Los Cabos, Montreal, Nashville, New York, Ottawa, Palm Springs, Phoenix, San Francisco and Vancouver.

"The Gummy Project reflects Flair's commitment to not only be an airline that supports Canadian businesses but also an airline that cares about our country and planet. From coast to coast, Canada is home to some of the worlds most diverse landscapes and ecosystems and we are proud to support The Gummy Project's efforts to help protect our home and endagnered species," said Mr Samuel Chung, Onboard Retail Manager of Flair. "Partnering with the Gummy Project also provides our customers with healthier snack options onboard that are low sugar, vegan and gluten free, enabling us to better serve our customers needs."

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's only independent ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) and is trailblazing with an ambitious, rapid expansion to disrupt the duopolistic practices of Canadian airlines. Flair believes in air travel for all, and will continue to make travel more accessible, more affordable, more exciting - to everyone.

Flair is rapidly growing their fleet, route network, and frequency of flights in record time and have brought affordable travel to over 30 Canadian and North American destinations. Flair's mission is clear, to liberate the lives of Canadians by providing affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love.

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations.

