Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Board Changes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) announces that Sheldon Inwentash has resigned as Non-Executive Chairman of NSC, with immediate effect.

John Kutkevicius, a Director of the Company, will assume the role of interim Chair until a permanent replacement is announced. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen's University, a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Ontario and a Master of Laws from York University. John practices law exclusively in the areas of income tax and estate planning and has extensive experience in diverse areas of the income tax practice, including corporate reorganizations, mergers and acquisitions, financings, resource taxation, insurance taxation and dispute resolution. John formerly sat on the board of directors of several junior resource companies including Chariot Resources Ltd., Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. and Changfeng Energy, Inc. and is a member of the Canadian Tax Foundation.

About Nevada Silver Corporation

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSX.V:NSC) (OTCQB:NVDSF) is a multi-commodity exploration and development company with two US-based exploration projects with NI 43-101 compliant mineral resources and an experienced, multidisciplinary technical team and board. The Company's principal asset is the Corcoran Silver Project in Nevada, which has mineralization near-surface, is open in all directions, and has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 33.5 million silver-equivalent ounces. The Corcoran Silver Project has a number of high-priority exploration targets that provide excellent growth potential. In February 2022, NSC announced that it had acquired the historic Belmont Silver Project, which was among the earliest and richest silver mining camps in the Tonapah district, with an estimated ore head-grade averaging 25 ounces per ton of silver. In addition to Corcoran and Belmont, NSC has exclusive ownership and management rights over the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, USA. The Emily Project contains North America's highest-grade manganese resource and has been the subject of considerable technical studies, with USD$24 million invested to date.

