Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC



It is announced that at the close of business on 13 June 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:



NAV including income with debt at fair value: 234.39p per ordinary share



NAV including income with debt at par value: 232.03p per ordinary share



NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 232.68p per ordinary share



NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 230.31p per ordinary share







14 June 2022



Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323