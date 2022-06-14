DJ Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces AGM Results

14 June 2022

Lenta IPJSC (the "Company")

Results of voting at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The Company today announces the results of the poll votes on the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Company's AGM held on 09 June 2022. The resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed by the shareholders by the requisite majority in the manner indicated in the table below:

FOR % AGAINST % WITHHELD % On Item No.1: Fixing the number of the Company's members of the Board of Directors. 76,468,897 100 0 0 0 0 To fix the number of members of the Company's Board of Directors of Lenta IPJSC - 6 members until the election (appointment) of Independent Directors in accordance with the procedure established by the Charter of the Company. On Item No.3: Approval the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors of the Company. 76,468,897 100 0 0 0 0 The amount of remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors of the Company shall not be determined, the remuneration shall not be paid to the members of the Board of Directors of the Company during the period of performance of their duties. On Item No.4: Approval of the Company's Auditor. To approve as the Company's Auditor: "TSATR - AUDIT SERVICES" LLC, 99.5314 2,200 0.0029 356,107 0.4657 Taxpayer identification number: 7709383532 76,110,590 On Item No.5: Distribution of the Company's profits and losses. 76,468,897 100 0 0 0 0 Company's profit received based on the results of the 2021 financial year shall not be distributed. Dividends on shares of the Company and securities representing the same based on the results of the 2021 financial year shall be neither declared, nor paid.

The results of voting at the AGM can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.lentainvestor.com. In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of this announcement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Withheld votes are not counted in the calculation of votes for or against any resolution.

The total number of ordinary shares in the Company eligible to be voted at the AGM was 97,585,932.

For further information, please contact:

Tatyana Vlasova Head of Investor Relations tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com

112B Savushkina Street Saint Petersburg Russia 197374

