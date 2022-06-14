Partnering to accelerate impact

STOCKHOLM, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is happy to announce that it is joining two leading partnerships: the World Economic Forum Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, the largest CEO-led climate alliance in the world, and the Global Impact Investing Network Investors' Council, a platform for impact investors looking to maximize impact through collaboration.

The World Economic Forum Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders ("the Alliance") is comprised of CEOs from 12 industries and more than 120 companies committed to taking bold, collective climate action to limit global warming in line with the Paris Agreement. The members of the Alliance support each other in setting emission reduction plans and in operationalizing their commitments. For EQT, joining the Alliance will enable cross-industry collaboration with CEOs representing leading companies globally, including Nestlé, Ericsson and Ingka Group.

Global Impact Investing Network Investors' Council ("GIIN") consists of a leading group of impact investors committed to generating positive, measurable social and environmental impact. EQT is one of the earliest private markets firms to become a member - a testament to EQT building robust impact practices and its leadership role in the industry. The partnership facilitates in-depth practitioners' exchanges to identify shared interests and guides the impact investing industry in defining common standards and norms for integrating impact considerations into investment management, ultimately strengthening the practice of impact investing.

Christian Sinding, CEO and Managing Partner of EQT, said, "EQT is honored to join the Alliance as one of its first members from the financial industry. We share the belief that private capital has an important role to play in driving change towards a net zero economy and that collaboration across sectors will be crucial to the success of the Paris Agreement. Doing good is good business and how EQT believes we can deliver real long-term value to our clients."

Bahare Haghasnenas, Head of Sustainable Transformation, said, "EQT believes in sharing learnings and galvanizing our peers to accelerate industry-wide action. Through partnerships and in collaboration with clients, we hope to inspire the business community and investors to consider social and environmental impact alongside financial returns. We are thrilled to be joining GIIN as we fundamentally believe that collaboration is what will ultimately drive sustainability forward and increase the scale and effectiveness of impact investment around the world."

Contact

Bahare Haghshenas, Head of Sustainable Transformation, +45 31 31 04 31

Isabella Croon, Communications, +46 70 380 03 99

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization focused on active ownership strategies. With a Nordic heritage and a global mindset, EQT has a track record of almost three decades of delivering consistent and attractive returns across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. EQT has investment strategies covering all phases of a business' development, from start-up to maturity. EQT today has EUR 77 billion in assets under management across 36 active funds within two business segments - Private Capital and Real Assets.



With its roots in the Wallenberg family's entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy of long-term ownership, EQT is guided by a set of strong values and a distinct corporate culture. EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to future-proof companies, generate attractive returns and make a positive impact with everything EQT does.



The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which include general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds. EQT has offices in 23 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas and has more than 1,300 employees.



More info: www.eqtgroup.com

Follow EQT on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/partnering-to-accelerate-impact,c3585399

The following files are available for download: