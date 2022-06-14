Camposol SA: Camposol Holding PLC reports first quarter 2022 preliminary financial results

CSOL Holding's 2022-1Q LTM EBITDA from continuing operations amounted to USD 121.6 million and the corresponding EBITDA margin was 30%. Sales amounted to USD 406.3 million, up 11.7% compared to 2021-1Q LTM, explained mainly due to increases in blueberries volumes. As of March 31st, 2022, the Company maintained a cash balance of USD 35.5 million and a net leverage ratio of 3.5x.

The Company continues executing its strategy to become a year-round supplier of fresh fruit to our global clients complementing its Peruvian window operations with investments in Colombia, Uruguay and lately in Chile, and capitalizing on its commercial and logistic platforms.

About CAMPOSOL

Camposol is a multinational company that provides families around the world with fresh and healthy food. It has operations in Peru, Colombia, and Uruguay, commercial offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, trusting relationships with the main supermarkets worldwide, as well as customers in more than 40 countries. It is involved in the harvest, processing and marketing of high quality agricultural products such as avocados, blueberries, grapes, mangoes and mandarins, among others.

Camposol is a vertically integrated company that is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared-value for all of its stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and has achieved the following international certifications: BSCI, Global Gap, IFS, HACCP, OHSAS, ISO 14001, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC, among others.

To learn more about CAMPOSOL please visit: www.camposol.com

