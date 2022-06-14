DJ Spritz Finance bill pay beta launches on Polygon Network

Spritz Finance, a Web3 personal finance platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) users to easily pay their bills with crypto, announced today that the company's closed beta for its bill pay product is now available to all Polygon Network users, beginning in the United States.

Polygon's ecosystem creates opportunities for Spritz customers to earn more on-chain and generate passive income streams through DeFi, play-to-earn games, NFTs, and their metaverse assets, all of which will soon be connected through Spritz to pay off monthly expenses, such as mortgage and rent, utilities, credit cards, student loans or even a Netflix subscription.

Chris Sheehan, who founded Spritz and serves as the company's CEO, said the integration with Polygon was a great fit for Spritz.

"The future of work is on-chain," he said. "People everywhere are increasingly viewing blockchain as a place to save, invest, and earn income--whether through yield farming, P2E games, or NFTs. The missing link for these folks is a way to use their on-chain earnings to fund their real-life expenses. Spritz is the first web3 native bill pay service, and we're so proud to be launching on Polygon."

By launching on Polygon, Spritz will be able to program payments from any Polygon smart contract directly to any US bill pay account, including banks, credit card companies, and utilities providers, both nationally and regionally.

Sandeep Nailwal, who co-founded Polygon, said Spritz is providing more options for Polygon users to embrace DeFi.

"I'm so excited to be backing Spritz and be a part of bringing personal finance into the Web3 era," he said. "Mass adoption of crypto is our core mission at Polygon, so by enabling anyone who's generating income streams through DeFi, P2E games, NFTs, and the Metaverse, Spritz is a perfect fit for our ecosystem."

As part of its launch, and in addition to making crypto bill payments simple and secure, Spritz users can manage and grow their DeFi yields on popular Polygon apps, such as Aave, Sushiswap, and Quickswap, without needing to unwind positions. This can include growing their stablecoin yield farms and making payments in USDC, or even tapping into other assets held in their Polygon wallets, such as MATIC or LINK.

Crypto holders and DeFi users on Polygon with US bill pay accounts are encouraged to join the Spritz waitlist by visiting spritz.finance, where they can request private beta access and join the Spritz beta community.

Spritz Finance enables bill-pay directly from DeFi protocols - with no bank required - on a path to eventually connecting every smart contract and every traditional use-of-funds in the entire world: from mortgage payments and credit cards to monthly utility bills. Through the company's first product, customers can schedule their bill payments from their crypto wallets and favorite DeFi protocols without ever needing to unwind their positions or offramp through a bank. The company is currently in closed beta with a waitlist, which can be joined from the Spritz website.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 7000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, 100M+ unique user addresses, and USD5B+ in assets secured.

