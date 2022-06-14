DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market to Advance Upto Whopping USD 10 Billion by 2030 | DelveInsight

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market size increment is a direct consequence of expected entry of promising emerging therapies, increasing awareness of the disease, and recent advancements in research and development in the 7MM

LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Insights report proffers a detailed comprehension of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market size by treatment, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into the 7MM (the USA, EU5 ( Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK), and Japan).

Some of the salient features from the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Report:

DelveInsight analysts suggested that the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market size in the 7MM was valued at USD 1,462 Million in 2020 and is expected to increase drastically owing to the launches of several potential emerging therapies during the study period (2018-2030).

Key pharmaceutical Systemic Lupus Erythematosus companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company/Nektar Therapeutics, UCB Pharma, Hoffmann-La Roche, Biogen, ImmuPharma, Xencor, Bristol Myers Squibb, Alpine Immune Sciences, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Resolve Therapeutics, Amgen, AbbVie, Novartis, Corestem, Horizon Therapeutics, Boston Pharmaceuticals, InnoCare Pharma, Landos Biopharma, Equillium, Merck Healthcare KGaA, Gilead sciences, I-Mab Biopharma/MorphoSys AG, Chipscreen Biosciences, and others are reported to bring a significant shift in the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus.

The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus emerging therapies that are expected to launch in the forecast period include Dapirolizumab pegol, BIIB059, Obinutuzumab (Gazyva/Gazyvaro), IPP-201101 (Lupuzor), and others.

As per DelveInsight analysis, the United States accounted for the largest Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market size that was valued at USD 1,181 million in 2020, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.

The current Systemic Lupus Erythematosus therapeutic landscape in the 7MM is driven by current treatment practices and the expected launch of emerging therapies.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Overview

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is a systemic autoimmune disease with multisystem involvement and is associated with significant morbidity and mortality. Genetic, immunological, endocrine, and environmental factors influence the loss of immunological tolerance against self-antigens leading to the formation of pathogenic autoantibodies that cause tissue damage through multiple mechanisms. The pathogenesis of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus is complex, and the understanding of SLE pathogenesis is constantly evolving. A break in the tolerance in genetically susceptible individuals, on exposure to environmental factors, leads to the activation of autoimmunity.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology Segmentation

As per the assessment of DelveInsight, the total diagnosed prevalent Systemic Lupus Erythematosus population in the 7MM was found to be 651,965 in 2020 which is expected to increase during the study period.

As per DelveInsight's estimates, the United States accounted for 351,176 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus prevalent cases.

The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-2030 in the 7MM segmented into

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Outlook

There is no complete cure for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus currently, but there are many treatments available to help particular symptoms. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus involves a wide range of clinical features that encompasses vascular, immune, and fibrotic manifestations along with the involvement of many organs. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus treatment includes NSAIDs and antimalarial agents, which are the first-line therapies for mild Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. In addition, glucocorticoids and cytotoxic or immunosuppressive agents-such as azathioprine, mycophenolate mofetil, cyclophosphamide, cyclosporine, and methotrexate -are used for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus treatment with organ involvement. The current Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market possesses two approved products, Benlysta (belimumab) and Saphnelo (anifrolumab-fnia).

The dynamics of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities for efficient treatment options to be available in the market. It includes several Systemic Lupus Erythematosus pipeline therapies such as Lupuzor (also known as IPP-201101), being developed by ImmuPharma, is a 21-mer linear peptide fragment analog. ImmuPharma has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of SLE. Lupuzor demonstrated a superior response rate over placebo (61.5% vs 47.3%). ImmuPharma and Avion Pharmaceuticals signed exclusive license and development agreement for Lupuzor to fund a new 'optimized' international Phase III trial which is expected to start by 2022. Avion Pharmaceuticals has the exclusive rights for the commercialization of Lupuzor in the US. ImmuPharma retains all the rights to commercialize Lupuzor outside the US. Apart from this, Biogen is developing, BIIB059, is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody that specifically recognizes and binds to blood DC antigen 2 (BDCA2), a pDC-specific receptor that inhibits the production of IFN-I and other inflammatory mediators when ligated. Biogen is conductingPhase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients receiving Active SLE receiving background nonbiologic lupus standard of care.

In addition, Dapirolizumab pegol is being developed by UCB Pharma in partnership with Biogen. It is an investigational humanized anti-CD40L antibody fragment that acts by preventing the interaction between CD40L on T-cells with CD40 on antigen-presenting cells through interactions with its receptor-CD40. The drug failed to meet its primary endpoint in the Phase II trial. However, the company continued the development of dapirolizumab pegol. The product is currently being developed jointly by UCB and Biogen to treat SLE in a Phase III trial. The topline results are expected in the first-half of 2024.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Itolizumab: Equillium/Biocon Limited

ICP-022: InnoCare Pharma

BOS161721: Boston Pharmaceuticals

NKTR-358: Nektar Therapeutics/Eli Lilly

ABBV-599: AbbVie

Deucravacitinib: Bristol Myers Squibb

BIIB059: Biogen

Gazyva/Gazyvaro (Obinutuzumab): Hoffman-La-Roche

Lupuzor: ImmuPharma

SAR441344 : Sanofi

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Dynamics

The expected launch of potential SLE therapies is the main factor responsible for an increase in the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the diagnosed Systemic Lupus Erythematosus prevalent population. Also, owing to the positive outcomes of the several products during the developmental stage by many key players, and improvement in the research and development activities for efficient treatment options to be made available in the market will directly boost the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market. The increased awareness of the disease is also considered an aspect driving the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market growth.

On the other hand, factors such as a high annual cost and the hit and trial approach of researchers serve as setbacks for the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market growth. The high failure rate of emerging drugs makes entering the SLE market challenging for the pharmaceutical key players. Also, several obstacles experienced in the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus pipeline, undiagnosed and unreported cases might also play as obstructions in the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market in the future.

Scope of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Report

Study Period: 2018-30

2018-30 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company/Nektar Therapeutics, UCB Pharma, Hoffmann-La Roche, Biogen, ImmuPharma, Xencor, Bristol Myers Squibb, Alpine Immune Sciences, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) , Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Resolve Therapeutics, Amgen, AbbVie, Novartis, Corestem, Horizon Therapeutics, Boston Pharmaceuticals, InnoCare Pharma, Landos Biopharma, Equillium, Merck Healthcare KGaA, Gilead sciences, I-Mab Biopharma/MorphoSys AG, Chipscreen Biosciences, and many others.

GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company/Nektar Therapeutics, UCB Pharma, Hoffmann-La Roche, Biogen, ImmuPharma, Xencor, Bristol Myers Squibb, Alpine Immune Sciences, Johnson & , Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Resolve Therapeutics, Amgen, AbbVie, Novartis, Corestem, Horizon Therapeutics, Boston Pharmaceuticals, InnoCare Pharma, Landos Biopharma, Equillium, Merck Healthcare KGaA, Gilead sciences, I-Mab Biopharma/MorphoSys AG, Chipscreen Biosciences, and many others. Key Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Therapies : Dapirolizumab pegol, Itolizumab, ICP-022, NKTR-358, ABBV-599, Deucravacitinib, BIIB059, Gazyva/Gazyvaro, Lupuzor, and several others.

: Dapirolizumab pegol, Itolizumab, ICP-022, NKTR-358, ABBV-599, Deucravacitinib, BIIB059, Gazyva/Gazyvaro, Lupuzor, and several others. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Therapeutic Assessment : Systemic Lupus Erythematosus current marketed and emerging therapies

: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus current marketed and emerging therapies Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Dynamics: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus drivers and barriers

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs

KOL's views

Analyst's views

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Access and Reimbursement

To Gain Rich Insights Explore Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Newsletter

