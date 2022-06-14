Inovatec Systems: Inovatec to Host 2022 Partner Summit June 22 to 24 in Whistler, British Columbia

Event features market insights, product strategies, and networking opportunities with peers and industry experts

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Inovatec Systems, a major provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for lenders, will host its annual Inovatec Partner Summit on June 22 through 24 at The Westin Resort and Spa in Whistler, British Columbia. The three-day event will include presentations and roundtable discussions with some of the most prominent technology providers, credit bureaus, and lenders in the automotive financing space. Some of the speakers on the agenda include representatives from Equifax, Deloitte, VINData, Lightico, Provenir, Point Predictive, REPAY, and Trust Science, among others. The full list of speakers at the event can be found here.

Attendees will have the opportunity to join several sessions that cover many of the issues and trends impacting automotive lending in the U.S. and Canada. Topics include technology and fraud prevention, uses of alternative data, enhancing customer experience, and AI features in lending automation. In addition, Inovatec speakers will provide the latest updates on the company's product roadmap, and will preview the latest integrations and innovative features planned for its suite of loan origination and loan management systems, in addition to its dedicated customer portal. The summit is open to Inovatec customers, as well as its roster of business partners.

"Our objective is to provide insights and expertise that will give our customers the tools and technologies they need to be more successful in a hyper-competitive market," said Vlad Kovacevic, co-founder and chief executive officer of Inovatec. "Technology in the automotive space is always evolving, like the challenges of the market itself. Our Partner Summit will deliver the intelligence and product knowledge that lenders need to close more loans, better manage the ones already on the books, and create a more responsive, customer-centric experience that will benefit all constituents."

Visit here to register for the event and its associated activities, including golf, spa, and ziplining opportunities. For more information on Inovatec's integrated loan origination system, loan management system, and customer portal solution, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for automotive, power sports equipment, and other lenders across North America, Europe, and additional markets. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing customer requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. For more information, please visit www.inovatec.com.

