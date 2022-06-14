Regulatory News:
IPSEN (Paris:IPN) (OTC Pink:IPSEY):
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code of the
financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|6/6/2022
|FR0010259150
3,500
93.7123
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|1/2/1900
|FR0010259150
3,000
92.0277
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|1/3/1900
|FR0010259150
3,000
92.3796
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|1/4/1900
|FR0010259150
4,000
92.3532
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|1/5/1900
|FR0010259150
5,000
89.6398
|XPAR
|TOTAL
18,500
91.8285
Contacts:
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7584 349 193
craig.marks@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
+33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com
