Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Erfolgreicher Vorlauf einer Wirksamkeitsstudie bei refraktärer (medikamentenresistenter) Epilepsie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F ISIN: US02079K3059 Ticker-Symbol: ABEA 
Xetra
14.06.22
17:35 Uhr
2.044,50 Euro
-13,50
-0,66 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2.047,002.049,5018:36
2.046,502.049,5018:36
PR Newswire
14.06.2022 | 18:04
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Datatonic Ltd: Datatonic Wins Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Machine Learning

LONDON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datatonic, a leader for Data + AI consulting on Google Cloud, today announced it has received the 2021 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year award for Machine Learning.

Datatonic Logo

Datatonic was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers scale their Machine Learning (ML) capabilities with Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) and achieve business impact with transformational ML solutions.

Datatonic has continuously invested in expanding their MLOps expertise, from defining what "good" MLOps looks like, to helping clients make their ML workloads faster, scalable, and more efficient. In just the past year, they have built high-performing MLOps platforms for global clients across the Telecommunications, Media, and e-Commerce sectors, enabling them to seamlessly leverage MLOps best practices across their teams.

Their recently open-sourced MLOps Turbo Templates, co-developed with Google Cloud's Vertex AI Pipelines product team, showcase Datatonic's experience implementing MLOps solutions, and Google Cloud's technical excellence to help teams get started with MLOps even faster.

"We're delighted with this recognition from our partners at Google Cloud. It's amazing to see our team go from strength to strength at the forefront of cutting-edge technology with Google Cloud and MLOps. We're proud to be driving continuous improvements to the tech stack in partnership with Google Cloud, and to drive impact and scalability with our customers, from increasing ROI in data and AI spending to unlocking new revenue streams." -Louis Decuypere - CEO, Datatonic

"Google Cloud Specializations recognize partner excellence and proven customer success in a particular product area or industry," said Nina Harding, Global Chief, Partner Programs and Strategy, Google Cloud. "Based on their certified, repeatable customer success and strong technical capabilities, we're proud to recognize Datatonic as Specialization Partner of the Year for Machine Learning."

Datatonic is a data consultancy enabling companies to make better business decisions with the power of Modern Data Stack and MLOps. Its services empower clients to deepen their understanding of consumers, increase competitive advantages, and unlock operational efficiencies by building cloud-native data foundations and accelerating high-impact analytics and machine learning use cases.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839415/Datatonic_Logo.jpg

For enquiries about new projects, get in touch at hello@datatonic.com
For media / press enquiries, contact Krisztina Gyure (krisztina.gyure@datatonic.com)

ALPHABET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.