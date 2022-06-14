DPCR and QPCR Market Will Reach of USD 2165.8 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 7.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global DPCR and QPCR market is segmented by Type - dPCR, qPCR, by Application -Clinical, Research Institution, Other. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Computer Science Category.

The global DPCR and QPCR market size is estimated to be worth USD 1419.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2165.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.3% during the review period.

Target diseases and genetic anomalies are becoming more common, necessitating the need for quick, precise, and accurate results. Furthermore, disease diagnosis via biomarker profiling is becoming more widespread. The qPCR market is predicted to increase as a result of these factors.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF DPCR AND QPCR MARKET

The increasing use of qPCR in Gene Expression, Pathogen Detection, Environmental Studies, siRNA, miRNA, lncRNA Detection, and Microarray Validation is expected to boost the qPCR market ahead.

Furthermore, qPCR provides quick, precise, and reliable findings. Real-time PCR is a kind of PCR that collects data while the reaction is ongoing, improving accuracy and removing the need for time-consuming post-PCR processes. As a result of this factor, the qPCR market is expected to grow. In research labs, qPCR tests are often used to determine the number of copies of a gene (gene dosage) in transformed cell lines or the existence of mutant genes. To precisely quantify changes in gene expression, qPCR testing can be used in conjunction with reverse-transcription PCR (RT-PCR).

The increased use of dPCR in cancer research and clinical microbiology is expected to boost the dPCR market. dPCR has also been widely used in a range of applications, such as mutation/SNP detection, genome editing detection, copy number variation, and standards validation.

In addition to basic research, clinical diagnostics, and environmental testing, digital PCR has a wide range of applications. Pathogen detection and digestive health analysis, liquid biopsy for cancer monitoring, organ transplant rejection monitoring, and non-invasive prenatal testing for serious genetic abnormalities, copy number variation analysis, single gene expression analysis, rare sequence detection, gene expression profiling, and single-cell analysis, as well as the detection of DNA contaminants in bioprocessing, are just a few of the applications. Furthermore, dPCR is frequently used as an orthogonal technique to confirm rare mutations found by next-generation sequencing (NGS) as well as to validate NGS libraries.

Digital droplet PCR and quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) are excellent technologies for identifying small changes in the expression of a biomarker in response to therapeutic therapy. As a result, the increasing use of biomarker profiling for disease detection is expected to propel the qPCR and dPCR markets even higher.

COVID-19 IMPACT ON THE DPCR AND QPCR MARKET

The pandemic of COVID-19 had a major influence on the healthcare business. The diagnostics industry took the worst of the blow, with the PCR market seeing a large increase. Digital PCR and real-time PCR have sparked a lot of attention since they are utilized for diagnostic and drug discovery. Industry participants are increasingly focused on developing a droplet digital PCR kit to detect COVID-19. In order to lessen the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, regulatory bodies have voiced significant support for authorizing these tests.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE DPCR AND QPCR MARKET

In the global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR markets, Thermo Fisher, Roche, QIAGEN, Bio-rad, Agilent, and others are among the main players. Around 75% of the qPCR and dPCR business is controlled by the top five producers in the globe.

QPCR AND DPCR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

The most common product is qPCR, which accounts for more than 70% of the market. In terms of application, the most popular is Research Use, followed by Clinical Use.

North America is the most important market, accounting for over half of total share, followed by Europe and China, each accounting for over 40%. North America's dominance is due to the existence of large PCR manufacturers in the region, as well as increased demand for rapid diagnostic tests, which is expected to fuel regional expansion.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players

Thermo Fisher

Roche

QIAGEN

Bio-rad

Agilent

Bioer

Biosynex

Esco

Analytik Jena

Techne

Fluidigm

RainDance Technologies

