Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses nv announces its first sustainable bond

Intervest announces that it has successfully issued its first sustainable bond for a total amount of € 45 million (over 5 years at 3,6%).
The issue of this bond almost immediately follows the launch of the Green Finance Framework as at 31 May 2022, which makes sustainability an intrinsic element of financing activities.
Attachment
- PR_Sustainable_Bond_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6e180005-2106-49d6-ba7c-3198db69fcc4)
INTERVEST OFFICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de