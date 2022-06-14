Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Erfolgreicher Vorlauf einer Wirksamkeitsstudie bei refraktärer (medikamentenresistenter) Epilepsie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
14.06.22
17:20 Uhr
24,700 Euro
+0,150
+0,61 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.06.2022 | 18:05
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses nv announces its first sustainable bond

Intervest announces that it has successfully issued its first sustainable bond for a total amount of € 45 million (over 5 years at 3,6%).


The issue of this bond almost immediately follows the launch of the Green Finance Framework as at 31 May 2022, which makes sustainability an intrinsic element of financing activities.

Attachment

  • PR_Sustainable_Bond_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6e180005-2106-49d6-ba7c-3198db69fcc4)

INTERVEST OFFICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.