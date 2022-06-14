Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Information Technology - Biotechnology, Karnataka, Inaugurates the Software Development Center of Laerdal Medical and Impelsys in Bangalore

BANGALORE, India, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impelsys, a leading global provider of digital transformation services, and Laerdal Medical, a world-leading provider of training, educational, and therapy products for lifesaving and emergency medical care, announced the launch of a new world-class Software Development Center in the central business district of Bangalore. The center was launched by Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, the Honorable Minister of Information Technology - Biotechnology, Higher Education, Science and Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship & Livelihood of Karnataka, India.

The center will support the company's growing business with cutting-edge technology solutions that define future transformation. The modern center is equipped with the best-in-class IT infrastructure, robust security, and sustainability standards.

"The Software Development Center reflects our fruitful relationship with Impelsys. The center will be instrumental in our mission to help save lives through enabling technologies for time-critical emergencies. I am excited about the cutting-edge technology solutions that we will develop together. I look forward to a long-term partnership with Impelsys," said Alf-Christian Dybdahl, CEO of Laerdal Medical.

"It is a great pleasure to launch the new Software Development Center, and it is an important milestone in our journey as we expand and grow. The center is an advancement in our relationship with Laerdal Medical and a combined commitment to bringing greater value to our clients with innovative solutions," said Sameer Shariff, Founder, and CEO of Impelsys.

Impelsys has proven capabilities, processes, and best practices to provide impactful digital transformation solutions and is a partner to some of the largest brands across industry verticals. Impelsys has emerged as a leading provider of digital transformation platforms and services for global publishers, health care companies, education providers, and associations.

About Laerdal Medical

Laerdal is dedicated to our mission of helping save lives. Laerdal develops products, programs, and digital solutions designed to increase survival and improve patient outcomes. By implementing evidence-based solutions within the areas of resuscitation, patient safety, and global health, we address the changing needs of healthcare organizations and help build competence and confidence of healthcare workers, educators, and lay rescuers. Together with our partners, we believe we can help save one million more lives, every year. Laerdal is a global company in 25 countries worldwide.

About Impelsys

Impelsys is a market leader in providing cutting-edge platforms and technology services to leading enterprises, education providers, publishers, and content aggregators worldwide. We complement our solutions repertoire with services spanning eLearning, application support, digital marketing, and content engineering.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1829408/Impelsys_Logo.jpg