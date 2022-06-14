How to still make 3x in a turbulent crypto market: "Metabank to build first decentralized bank in the Metaverse"

PARIS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin (BTC) has crashed below $21,000, reaching its lowest levels since the end of 2020. BTC, the original cryptocurrency, which is responsible for about a third of the value of the sector. The cost of a single bitcoin has been dropping slowly since the beginning of 2022, alongside a major market correction in the technology sector.

With a rise in inflation choking off post-pandemic growth on both sides of the Atlantic, coupled with a vague sense that irrational exuberance had led to an overvaluing of tech in general over the past couple of years, the whole sector began dropping. More than $200 billion has been wiped off the entire cryptocurrency market on Monday June 13th, 2022. Several leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) experienced even "heavier losses than bitcoin, falling by between 15 to 25% over the past day and the days of Celsius might be counted," - said analyst David Young.

But the current situation of the crypto market can offer highly profitable opportunities for investors, because the highest return of investment is generated in a market that is at its bottom line. The current ICO of Metabank is an example of growth generating in an overall shaken sector. Metabank ( www.metabank.li ) is building the first decentralized bank in the Metaverse.

The Metaverse connects the digital and the real world and web 3.0 is the next big thing. Metaverse projects like Decentraland or Sandbox have attracted a lot of attention recently. According to counter cyclical investing principles, now could be the right time to put your money into sound Metaverse projects: Metabank could offer the optimal metaverse investment to prepare for the next hype. According to an industry leak, Metabank will open those days in Sandbox.

The founders stated that Metabank will open a Metabank branch office in every Metaverse with a franchise system so "Metabank will be the HSBC of the Metaverse". Franchisees can open a metabank branch office in each Metaverse. An avatar customer agent will be in each metabank branch office available to answer questions of potential customers.

The metabank app is already up and running and generated over 5,000 users in a few days since its launch. The app is providing virtual credit card by Visa or MasterCard, crypto payments and staking.

But the real game changer is the metabank peer-to-peer credit feature: users can get a peer-to-peer loan in the Metaverse and spend it wherever they want - even in the real world. Metabank is matching borrowers and lenders on its platform. Borrowers can use the $METAX token as a collateral for the loan and this is giving the METAX token a powerful utility.