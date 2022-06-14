Javamelts Flavored Sugar to present at Ascent's Spotlight on Startups Virtual Event -via ACCESSWIRE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Javamelts today announced that Carolyn Barbarite, Founder and President, will be attending Spotlight on Startups.

Event: Spotlight on Startups

Date: June 15th, 2022

Location: Please register here for access

1x1 networking available for founders and investors

100 of the most exciting Seed and Series A startups will pitch live

The event is completely complimentary. Please register here for access.

Company Description

Javamelts Flavored Sugar is made with pure cane sugar and natural flavors and comes in 4 delicious gourmet flavors: Hazelnut, Mocha, French Vanilla and Caramel. Conveniently packaged in sugar packets and 1.5lb granulated resealable pouch bags, Javamelts Flavored Sugar is Vegan, Non-GMO, Kosher, Gluten-Free, is packaged in recyclable packaging and is shelf stable for 3 years. Javamelts Flavored Sugar can be used not only for coffee and tea but for artisan cocktails, baking and more! Simply swap out ordinary sugar for Javamelts Flavored Sugar and instantly enhance and elevate any food or beverage. Javamelts is a certified women owned company, a 4-time National Best Product Award Winner, has been featured on QVC, USA Network's America's Big Deal with Joy Mangano, Entrepreneur and I-Heart Radio.

About The Ascent Conference

Ascent is a network of c-suite and executive leaders who come together to share insights, build relationships, discover new technologies, and supercharge their companies and careers through events and experiences curated exclusively for them.

The Ascent Annual Conference is a fully immersive 2-day virtual SaaS conference. Entering our 5th year, we will be convening 1,500+ invite-only SaaS executives to enjoy peer-to-peer networking and content sessions led by some of the leading thought leaders in the SaaS space who will share their subject matter expertise through 50+ keynote presentations and interactive panels. Join the waitlist here.

