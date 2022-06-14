Swaponz to present at Ascent's Spotlight on Startups Virtual Event -via ACCESSWIRE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Swaponz today announced that Steven Bock, Swaponz CO-Founder and Chairman, will be attending Spotlight on Startups.

Event: Spotlight on Startups

Date: June 15th, 2022

Location: Please register here for access

1x1 networking available for founders and investors

100 of the most exciting Seed and Series A startups will pitch live

The event is completely complimentary. Please register here for access.

About Swaponz®

Swaponz® is a one-of-a-kind product and technology platform that connects people with products. Through its patented InfiniteSwap and .Live digital content platform, Swaponz products combine high quality swappable images (called Swaps) that are linked to curated and original digital content. Phone Case Sets are Swaponz signature products and enable users to add to their Swap collections with new images offered through Swap Packs. It is the ultimate collectible for people to showcase their passions: teams, athletes, entertainers, family and pets (featuring Swaponz soon to be released proprietary DIY software). Swaponz specializes in customized and exclusive collectibles featuring iconic figures in sports, music and entertainment.

To learn more, visit the website at swaponz.com and follow Swaponz on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About The Ascent Conference

Ascent is a network of c-suite and executive leaders who come together to share insights, build relationships, discover new technologies, and supercharge their companies and careers through events and experiences curated exclusively for them.

The Ascent Annual Conference is a fully immersive 2-day virtual SaaS conference. Entering our 5th year, we will be convening 1,500+ invite-only SaaS executives to enjoy peer-to-peer networking and content sessions led by some of the leading thought leaders in the SaaS space who will share their subject matter expertise through 50+ keynote presentations and interactive panels. Join the waitlist here.

SOURCE: Swaponz







View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705079/Swaponz-to-present-at-Ascents-Spotlight-on-Startups-Virtual-Event-via-ACCESSWIRE