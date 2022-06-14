AnyLog to present at Ascent's Spotlight on Startups Virtual Event -via ACCESSWIRE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / AnyLog today announced that Moshe Shadmon, CEO, will be attending Spotlight on Startups.

Event: Spotlight on Startups

Date: June 15th, 2022

Location: Please register here for access

1x1 networking available for founders and investors

100 of the most exciting Seed and Series A startups will pitch live

The event is completely complimentary. Please register here for access.

Company Description

AnyLog transforms the Edge to a Virtual Cloud, allowing real-time insight from IoT data.

The Edge is the physical world, outside the cloud, where sensors and devices generate data. As of today, managing IoT data at the Edge requires proprietary software and complex projects (the edge is missing the data services that the cloud is able to offer) - AnyLog is bridging this gap by servicing the edge data to cloud and edge applications, while keeping data in place, with 100% automation.

Using AnyLog, companies transform multi-month projects to an immediate solution and manage their IoT data, at the Edge, without a single line of code.

About The Ascent Conference

Ascent is a network of c-suite and executive leaders who come together to share insights, build relationships, discover new technologies, and supercharge their companies and careers through events and experiences curated exclusively for them.

The Ascent Annual Conference is a fully immersive 2-day virtual SaaS conference. Entering our 5th year, we will be convening 1,500+ invite-only SaaS executives to enjoy peer-to-peer networking and content sessions led by some of the leading thought leaders in the SaaS space who will share their subject matter expertise through 50+ keynote presentations and interactive panels. Join the waitlist here.

