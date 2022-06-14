Glazers Media: Vito Glazers Interviews Pernilla Elisabeth from The Tinder Swindler on After Dark Podcast

Vito Glazers, CEO of California based Glazers Media, and host of Vito Glazers After Dark Podcast, interviews Tinder Swindler star Pernilla Elisabeths at the Soho House in West Hollywood.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / The Tinder Swindler was one of the top documentaries of the past year. Vito Glazers interviewed one of the stars of the film, Pernilla Elisabeths, on his podcast Vito Glazers - After Dark. The 7th episode of the popular podcast was filmed at the Soho House in West Hollywood, California. They discuss the success of the film, how it came about being made, and how people can protect themselves against scammers.

To learn more about Episode 7 of Vito Glazers After Dark, a 15 minute podcast featuring an exclusive interview with Pernilla Elisabeths available on all platforms, please visit https://VitoGlazersPodcast.com

Vito Glazers is a TV personality and entrepreneur who received worldwide notoriety after appearing on the highest rated episodes in the series history of Bravo's "Below Deck" and starred in WE TV's, "Mystery Millionaire." He now hosts the Vito Glazers - After Dark podcast, where he interviews artists, influencers and entrepreneurs about how they have made it in media. After Dark was named "the Best New Podcast For Influencers and Entrepreneurs" by LA Weekly.

Pernilla Elisabeths is a star of The Tinder Swindler, one of the most popular documentaries of 2022. The film documents the betrayal and financial damage she suffered alongside several other women at the hands of her former friend who was uncovered to be a serial scammer and con artist. She has now dedicated her life to helping victims of fraud and working to create global change to end victim shaming and also help hold financial institutions accountable for damages to fraud victims.

On Episode 7 of Vito Glazers - After Dark titled, What The Tinder Swindler Victim Wants You To Know, Vito Glazers interviews Pernilla Elisabeth about the hard work that went into getting the media to help spread the word about her story, how it went viral, became a film, and ultimately became a part of the pop culture conversation. They discuss some helpful tips to help identify red flags, and discuss Pernilla's future career as an advocate and influencer.

About Vito Glazers - After Dark:

Vito Glazers After Dark is a podcast that features interviews with artists, influencers and entrepreneurs about how they have made it in media. The show is recorded at the House Studio located within the Soho House in West Hollywood, California. For more information, please visit https://VitoGlazersPodcast.com

