The Metaverse is booming in popularity globally, and as it grows, more new games, crypto tokens, and projects will develop as the user base expands.

Hamburg, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - The Metaverse VR creates a new dimension for users to explore. This new realm combines the capabilities of software development into the Metaverse and creates an NFT ecosystem. In addition, the Metaverse VR creates an entirely interactive space for users to grow together as a community.

METAVERSE VR

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8723/127734_16e9e6dbd4cde8ee_001full.jpg

Within Telegram and Discord, users can connect with one another and discuss crypto trading strategies, what's new in the world of Metaverse stock, and more.

Investors interested in the Metaverse VR will have complete transparency within it and for any new and upcoming sub-projects.

Metaverse VR Highlights

The Metaverse VR is the bridge between reality and the digital universe and unlocks a new dimension for users to enjoy. This new dimension contains unique games that steer away from classic game concepts and foster the developing softwares that can help users as they navigate the Metaverse.

METAVERSE VR

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8723/127734_16e9e6dbd4cde8ee_002full.jpg

MEVR Token

There are Metaverse crypto coins for users to utilize as payment, and the Metaverse VR has its own - the MEVR token. This is the primary token of the Metaverse VR project, developed within the BSC net. It first came out in the Pancakeswap DEX and has since been listed among other CEX and new central markets. The MEVR token will be the primary payment method for the games and projects within the Metaverse VR. Token-holders will have early access to pre-sales for new projects and also win various merits from within the NFT ecosystem.

About Metaverse

Metaverse VR launched on January 5, 2022, at Pancakeswap, and since launching, it's been listed on Coinmarketcap and Coingecko. With a vision to gamify real life, the Metaverse VR aims to enhance lives and curate rich experiences. With a Discord server and Telegram community already running, it helps foster relationships while creating unique games and projects for users.

