Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti's Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 70 Presenting Companies

Wednesday and Thursday, June 15th-16th, 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, June 15th-16th, 2022. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.

Presentation Schedule **Click Co. Name for Link** Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 (Day 1) *All Times EDT 8:30-9:00 PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Hill International (HIL) Neenah, Inc (NP) Alico, Inc. (ALCO) 9:15-9:45 AudioCodes (AUDC) Charles River Associates (CRAI) ***** Foresight Autonomous (FRSX) 10:00-10:30 Kimball Electronics, Inc. (KE) Matrix Service Company (MTRX) ***** ***** 10:45-11:15 Sono-Tek Corp (SOTK) Tennant Company (TNC) ***** Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) 11:30-12:00 Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 12:15-12:45 Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) Tantalus Systems (GRID) Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) LSB Industries (LXU) 1:00-1:30 Mistras Group (MG) Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Modiv (MDV) 1:45-2:15 Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) AZZ Inc (AZZ) Neovasc inc. (NVCN) SusGlobal Energy Corp. (SNRG) 2:30-3:00 ***** ***** LeMaitre (LMAT) VSE Corporation (VSEC) 3:15-3:45 Benchmark (BHE) ***** Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Avista Corp. (AVA) 4:00-4:30 Sanmina Corporation (SANM) ***** Myomo (MYO) Mercer International Inc. (MERC) 1x1s Only (15th) ABM Industries (ABM) Beazer Homes (BZH) Black Hills Corp. (BKH) Carriage Services (CSV) MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) OneSpan (OSPN) STAAR Surgical (STAA) Unisys (UIS) Thursday, June 16th, 2022 (Day 2) *All Times EDT 9:15-9:45 CoreCard Corp. (CCRD) Emerald Expo (EEX) SWM International (SWM) Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) 10:00-10:30 Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Patriot One Technologies (PTOTF) Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) 10:45-11:15 Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) u-blox Holding AG (UBXN) Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) VersaBank (VBNK) 11:30-12:00 Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) ***** Sterling Construction Co (STRL) 12:15-12:45 Ashford Inc. (AINC) Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Resources Connection (RGP) ***** 1:00-1:30 ESCO Technologies (ESE) iSun (ISUN) ***** Crawford & Company (CRD.B) 1x1s Only (16th) Barrett Business Svcs. (BBSI) CSW Industrials (CSWI) HNI Corporation (HNI) Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives (IEA) Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) *****

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading institutional managers. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

