Crunchyroll: CRUNCHYROLL ANNOUNCES GLOBAL THEATRICAL RELEASE DATES FOR "DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO"

Crunchyroll's First Worldwide Release Coming to Theaters in North America, U.K and Ireland on August 19, Others in August and September

For the New English Dub Theatrical Trailer Please Go Here

CULVER CITY, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crunchyroll and Toei Animation unveiled additional details for the global theatrical release of Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO, the newest film in the worldwide anime blockbuster franchise, including a new trailer, and new English voice cast. The film will be available in both English dub and subtitled and will arrive in more than 2300 theaters in the United States and Canada on August 19 with tickets on sale starting July 22. The film will also be released in select U.S. based IMAX theaters. For more information on the film visit http://2022dbs-global.com/.