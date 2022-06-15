Extended global partnership will increase the range of innovative power semiconductors and discrete devices offered by Farnell

Toshiba Electronic Devices Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") today announces Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH, its European sales and marketing subsidiary, extends their relationship with Farnell, a global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions who trade as Farnell in Europe, Newark in North America and element14 throughout Asia Pacific. As a result of this agreement, Farnell will stock more Toshiba products in greater quantities, increasing their support of Toshiba's customer supply chain.

The new arrangement results from a desire by both companies to reflect Toshiba's market-leading solutions for a wide range of markets applications including automotive, industrial, Internet of Things (IoT), motion control, telecoms, networking, consumer and white goods applications. There will be an increased focus on Toshiba's strengths including power solutions and advanced motor control.

Farnell's portfolio will now expand to include more of Toshiba's most innovative devices, encompassing some 800 products by year end and increasing further to 1,000 items during 2023. The focus will be on Toshiba's optocouplers and relays, low- and high-voltage MOSFETs, discrete IGBTs, small signal diodes and transistors, voltage regulators, logic devices and motor control solutions.

Commenting on the enhanced partnership, Ian Wilson, Senior Manager Distribution Sales at Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH said: "In these times of global shortage it is important to strengthen our support to meet the product availability and support needs of the engineering community who continue to design, qualify, upgrade and repair with the latest components. We are particularly pleased to see some of our more innovative products become available via Farnell."

Simon Meadmore, Vice President of Product and Supplier Management at Farnell added: "Farnell has a successful long-term relationship with Toshiba, and this is the right time to grow our range with this strong, innovative and respected brand. Our customers can now enjoy enhanced availability of Toshiba products coupled with fast access to new-to-market technologies. The new agreement strengthens the overall relationship between Toshiba, Farnell and the Avnet Group. We are committed to regularly launching new devices to enhance our existing portfolio from Toshiba."

In common with Toshiba's desire to provide excellent technical support to their engineering customer base, Farnell offers free access to multiple technical online resources, datasheets, application notes, videos, webinars and 24/5 technical support.

The growing range of Toshiba products is now supported, stocked and available for fast delivery from Farnell in EMEA, Newark in North America and element14 in APAC.

Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

The company's 23,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales now surpassing 850-billion yen (US$7.5 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005388/en/

Contacts:

Customer Inquiries:

Contact Us

Media Inquiries:

K.Tanaka, E.Sugizaki

Corporate Communications Market Intelligence Group

Strategic Planning Div.

Toshiba Electronic Devices Storage Corporation

Tel: +81-44-548-2122

Mail: tdsc-publicrelations@ml.toshiba.co.jp