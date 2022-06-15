DJ Reminder - Bühler Networking Days: from the future of food, with insects, pulses, and bioprocessing, to the latest trends in e-mobility

Invitation to Bühler Networking Days 2022

Dear media representatives,

We cordially invite you to join us for the Bühler Networking Days 2022 on June 27-28, 2022, in Uzwil, Switzerland. The event, which brings together about 800 industry decision makers, along with researchers and start-ups from the food, feed, and mobility sectors, is built around topics such as food innovation, climate change (CO2 reduction), and sustainability. During these two days, we will announce a number of groundbreaking projects, new partnerships, and businesses. A special program for the media includes topics such as insects (with the brand-new Insect Technology Center), the future of food, new projects in food bioprocessing, e-mobility trends, and solutions from customers and partners to address climate change. A total of 20 start-ups from the food sector will also present their ideas during the event. For you, as a media professional, this event is a unique opportunity to spend two days and leave with 10 or even more stories. Check here the agenda of the Media Briefings.

Highlights from the media program are as follows:

Keynote speeches (selection). Check the agenda here. o Christian Klein, Chief Executive Officer of SAP SE o Peter Bakker, President and CEO of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), o Christoph Gebald, co-CEO of Climeworks

Some of the key topics. Check the media briefings here. o Tour to the new Insect Technology Center o Balancing food supply and nature o Plant-based and cultured meat o News on food bioprocessing o The future of plant-building in milling o Technologies behind e-mobility o Discussion round with CEO Stefan Scheiber and CTO Ian Roberts Register now! When: Monday and Tuesday, June 27-28, 2022 Where: Bühler Group headquarters, Gupfenstrasse 5, 9240 Uzwil, Switzerland Registration link: Registration for the Bühler Networking Days 2022 (This invitation is only for the members of the press) Passcode: MediaNwd22

Learn more about the Networking Days here.

For questions, please contact us at media.relations@buhlergroup.com

Media contacts:

Burkhard Böndel, Head of Corporate Communications Bühler AG, 9240 Uzwil, Switzerland Phone: +41 71 955 33 99 Mobile: +41 79 515 91 57 E-mail: burkhard.boendel@buhlergroup.com

Dalen Jacomino Panto, Media Relations Manager Bühler AG, 9240 Uzwil, Switzerland Phone: +41 71 955 37 57 Mobile: +41 79 900 53 88 E-mail: dalen.jacomino_panto@buhlergroup.com

Katja Hartmann, Media Relations Manager Bühler AG, 9240 Uzwil, Switzerland Phone: +41 71 955 12 35 Mobile +41 79 483 68 07 E-mail: katja.hartmann@buhlergroup.com Trade media contact:

Tracey Ibbotson, PR Executive Bühler UK Limited, London, England Phone: +44 (0) 1992 537 421 E-mail: tracey.ibbotson@buhlergroup.com

About Bühler Bühler is driven by its purpose of creating innovations for a better world, balancing the needs of economy, humanity, and nature. As a relevant solution partner for the food and mobility industries, Bühler is committed to have solutions ready to multiply by 2025 at the latest that will reduce energy, waste, and water by 50% in its customers' value chains. Billions of people come into contact with Bühler technologies as they cover their basic needs for food and mobility every day. Two billion people each day enjoy foods produced on Bühler equipment; and one billion people travel in vehicles manufactured using parts produced with Bühler technology. Countless people wear eyeglasses, use smart phones, and read newspapers and magazines - all of which depend on Bühler process technologies and solutions. Having this global relevance, Bühler is in a unique position to turn today's global challenges into sustainable business. Bühler contributes to safely feeding the world and is doing its part to protect the climate, producing solutions that make cars, buildings, and machinery more energy efficient.

Bühler invests up to 5% of turnover into research and development. In 2021, some 12,500 employees generated a turnover of CHF 2.7 billion. As a Swiss family-owned company, Bühler is active in 140 countries around the world and operates a global network of 103 service stations, 30 manufacturing sites, and Application & Training Centers in 24 countries.

www.buhlergroup.com

