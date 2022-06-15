Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc

Annual Financial Report

Date of disclosure: 15 June 2022

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc is today publishing its Annual Report and Financial Statements 2022.

Osprey Acquisitions Limited is also publishing its Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2022 today and Osprey Investco Limited is publishing its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2022.

A copy of each of the above documents is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

These documents can also be accessed online at: www.awg.com

Contact: Wayne Young, Group Financial Controller Tel: 01480 323000

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc LEI: 21380072JDZ74GW9ZY87