Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

15 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 14 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 356.7859 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 361 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 351.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 4,351,210 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 241,740,213, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 14 June 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 330 361.00 08:09:11 00059420615TRLO0 LSE 859 361.00 08:13:02 00059420797TRLO0 LSE 723 361.00 08:13:02 00059420796TRLO0 LSE 295 360.00 08:23:00 00059421382TRLO0 LSE 1238 360.00 08:23:00 00059421383TRLO0 LSE 1307 359.50 09:02:24 00059423193TRLO0 LSE 225 359.50 09:02:24 00059423192TRLO0 LSE 336 360.50 09:36:04 00059424602TRLO0 LSE 822 360.50 09:36:04 00059424601TRLO0 LSE 155 360.50 09:36:04 00059424604TRLO0 LSE 111 360.50 09:36:04 00059424603TRLO0 LSE 1049 360.00 09:37:02 00059424633TRLO0 LSE 469 360.00 09:37:02 00059424632TRLO0 LSE 866 359.50 09:40:48 00059424919TRLO0 LSE 692 359.50 09:40:48 00059424920TRLO0 LSE 795 358.50 09:59:02 00059425920TRLO0 LSE 751 358.50 09:59:02 00059425919TRLO0 LSE 1478 358.00 10:04:30 00059426192TRLO0 LSE 1098 357.50 10:05:14 00059426229TRLO0 LSE 496 357.50 10:05:14 00059426228TRLO0 LSE 840 357.00 10:26:47 00059427509TRLO0 LSE 637 357.00 10:26:47 00059427508TRLO0 LSE 1106 356.00 10:44:15 00059428385TRLO0 LSE 419 356.00 10:44:15 00059428384TRLO0 LSE 607 356.00 11:10:02 00059429858TRLO0 LSE 808 356.00 11:10:02 00059429857TRLO0 LSE 656 353.50 11:26:59 00059431172TRLO0 LSE 415 353.50 11:26:59 00059431171TRLO0 LSE 359 353.50 11:26:59 00059431170TRLO0 LSE 1516 352.50 11:30:36 00059431600TRLO0 LSE 61 352.00 11:31:24 00059431829TRLO0 LSE 967 352.00 11:31:24 00059431831TRLO0 LSE 549 352.00 11:31:24 00059431830TRLO0 LSE 158 351.50 11:59:31 00059433083TRLO0 LSE 866 351.50 11:59:31 00059433082TRLO0 LSE 434 351.50 11:59:31 00059433081TRLO0 LSE 650 354.00 12:20:09 00059434114TRLO0 LSE 807 354.00 12:20:09 00059434115TRLO0 LSE 112 354.00 12:21:25 00059434300TRLO0 LSE 484 354.00 12:23:31 00059434430TRLO0 LSE 843 354.00 12:23:31 00059434431TRLO0 LSE 1 354.00 12:31:02 00059434856TRLO0 LSE 1570 354.00 12:31:02 00059434857TRLO0 LSE 1158 353.50 12:31:41 00059434907TRLO0 LSE 217 353.50 12:31:41 00059434906TRLO0 LSE 810 354.00 12:56:46 00059436189TRLO0 LSE 672 354.00 12:56:48 00059436190TRLO0 LSE 541 355.00 13:04:02 00059438027TRLO0 LSE 866 355.00 13:04:02 00059438026TRLO0 LSE 164 355.00 13:04:02 00059438025TRLO0 LSE 38 355.00 13:16:11 00059440092TRLO0 LSE 300 355.00 13:16:11 00059440091TRLO0 LSE 1300 355.00 13:16:11 00059440090TRLO0 LSE 224 355.00 13:30:27 00059441140TRLO0 LSE 300 355.00 13:30:27 00059441142TRLO0 LSE 300 355.00 13:30:27 00059441141TRLO0 LSE 500 355.00 13:30:27 00059441148TRLO0 LSE 200 355.50 13:39:15 00059441536TRLO0 LSE 1473 356.50 13:42:46 00059441835TRLO0 LSE 84 356.50 13:42:46 00059441834TRLO0 LSE 500 356.50 13:42:46 00059441836TRLO0 LSE 3 356.50 13:48:46 00059442149TRLO0 LSE 300 356.50 13:48:46 00059442148TRLO0 LSE 600 356.50 13:48:46 00059442147TRLO0 LSE 180 356.50 13:48:46 00059442146TRLO0 LSE 252 356.50 13:48:46 00059442145TRLO0 LSE 85 356.50 13:59:07 00059442711TRLO0 LSE 1226 356.50 14:00:02 00059442752TRLO0 LSE 130 356.50 14:00:02 00059442751TRLO0 LSE 940 356.50 14:00:02 00059442750TRLO0 LSE 349 356.50 14:00:02 00059442749TRLO0 LSE 690 357.00 14:17:15 00059443562TRLO0 LSE 12 357.00 14:17:15 00059443561TRLO0 LSE 388 357.00 14:17:15 00059443560TRLO0 LSE 106 357.00 14:17:15 00059443559TRLO0 LSE 1360 357.50 14:24:02 00059443955TRLO0 LSE 97 357.50 14:29:02 00059444165TRLO0 LSE 354 357.50 14:29:02 00059444164TRLO0 LSE 871 357.50 14:29:02 00059444166TRLO0 LSE 889 357.50 14:32:02 00059444527TRLO0 LSE 600 357.50 14:32:02 00059444526TRLO0 LSE 64 358.00 14:37:29 00059445057TRLO0 LSE 300 358.00 14:37:29 00059445056TRLO0 LSE 579 358.00 14:37:29 00059445055TRLO0 LSE 579 358.00 14:37:29 00059445054TRLO0 LSE 1324 357.50 14:40:09 00059445309TRLO0 LSE 1333 357.50 14:40:09 00059445308TRLO0 LSE 1541 357.00 14:45:02 00059445863TRLO0 LSE 630 358.00 14:56:02 00059446792TRLO0 LSE 919 358.00 14:56:02 00059446791TRLO0 LSE 607 357.50 14:58:23 00059447000TRLO0 LSE 957 357.50 15:03:15 00059447501TRLO0 LSE 919 358.00 15:04:55 00059447702TRLO0 LSE 500 358.00 15:04:55 00059447701TRLO0 LSE 908 357.50 15:08:51 00059448032TRLO0 LSE 412 357.50 15:08:51 00059448031TRLO0 LSE 1567 357.00 15:19:34 00059448870TRLO0 LSE 1321 357.00 15:19:34 00059448869TRLO0 LSE 571 356.50 15:30:40 00059450193TRLO0 LSE 805 356.50 15:30:40 00059450192TRLO0 LSE 1376 356.00 15:31:02 00059450209TRLO0 LSE 500 357.00 15:42:15 00059451164TRLO0 LSE 280 357.00 15:42:15 00059451163TRLO0 LSE 407 357.00 15:42:15 00059451162TRLO0 LSE 318 356.50 15:43:08 00059451334TRLO0 LSE 1222 356.50 15:43:08 00059451333TRLO0 LSE 162 356.50 15:43:08 00059451335TRLO0 LSE 47 356.50 15:43:08 00059451336TRLO0 LSE 500 358.00 15:56:05 00059452576TRLO0 LSE 500 358.00 15:56:05 00059452577TRLO0 LSE 89 358.00 15:56:05 00059452581TRLO0 LSE 600 358.00 15:56:05 00059452580TRLO0 LSE 668 358.00 15:56:05 00059452579TRLO0 LSE 600 358.00 15:56:05 00059452578TRLO0 LSE 422 358.00 15:56:20 00059452616TRLO0 LSE 1162 358.00 15:56:20 00059452617TRLO0 LSE 249 357.50 15:58:08 00059452749TRLO0 LSE 164 357.50 15:58:08 00059452750TRLO0 LSE 992 357.50 16:00:13 00059452927TRLO0 LSE 156 357.50 16:01:09 00059453073TRLO0 LSE 1133 358.00 16:06:30 00059453714TRLO0 LSE 279 358.00 16:06:42 00059453765TRLO0 LSE 412 357.50 16:07:53 00059453902TRLO0 LSE 878 357.50 16:08:02 00059453917TRLO0 LSE 62 357.50 16:08:02 00059453918TRLO0 LSE 71 357.50 16:08:02 00059453919TRLO0 LSE 108 357.50 16:11:28 00059454268TRLO0 LSE 164 357.50 16:11:28 00059454269TRLO0 LSE 267 357.50 16:11:28 00059454270TRLO0 LSE 518 357.50 16:11:31 00059454286TRLO0 LSE 168 357.50 16:11:32 00059454287TRLO0 LSE 113 357.50 16:14:20 00059454576TRLO0 LSE 346 357.00 16:15:13 00059454676TRLO0 LSE 164 357.00 16:15:15 00059454687TRLO0 LSE 383 357.00 16:15:32 00059454730TRLO0 LSE 179 357.00 16:15:32 00059454731TRLO0 LSE 466 357.00 16:15:56 00059454769TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

