Mittwoch, 15.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Erfolgreicher Vorlauf einer Wirksamkeitsstudie bei refraktärer (medikamentenresistenter) Epilepsie!
15.06.2022
59 Leser
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 14

15 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 14 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 356.7859 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 361 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 351.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 4,351,210 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 241,740,213, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 14 June 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
330361.00 08:09:1100059420615TRLO0LSE
859361.00 08:13:0200059420797TRLO0LSE
723361.00 08:13:0200059420796TRLO0LSE
295360.00 08:23:0000059421382TRLO0LSE
1238360.00 08:23:0000059421383TRLO0LSE
1307359.50 09:02:2400059423193TRLO0LSE
225359.50 09:02:2400059423192TRLO0LSE
336360.50 09:36:0400059424602TRLO0LSE
822360.50 09:36:0400059424601TRLO0LSE
155360.50 09:36:0400059424604TRLO0LSE
111360.50 09:36:0400059424603TRLO0LSE
1049360.00 09:37:0200059424633TRLO0LSE
469360.00 09:37:0200059424632TRLO0LSE
866359.50 09:40:4800059424919TRLO0LSE
692359.50 09:40:4800059424920TRLO0LSE
795358.50 09:59:0200059425920TRLO0LSE
751358.50 09:59:0200059425919TRLO0LSE
1478358.00 10:04:3000059426192TRLO0LSE
1098357.50 10:05:1400059426229TRLO0LSE
496357.50 10:05:1400059426228TRLO0LSE
840357.00 10:26:4700059427509TRLO0LSE
637357.00 10:26:4700059427508TRLO0LSE
1106356.00 10:44:1500059428385TRLO0LSE
419356.00 10:44:1500059428384TRLO0LSE
607356.00 11:10:0200059429858TRLO0LSE
808356.00 11:10:0200059429857TRLO0LSE
656353.50 11:26:5900059431172TRLO0LSE
415353.50 11:26:5900059431171TRLO0LSE
359353.50 11:26:5900059431170TRLO0LSE
1516352.50 11:30:3600059431600TRLO0LSE
61352.00 11:31:2400059431829TRLO0LSE
967352.00 11:31:2400059431831TRLO0LSE
549352.00 11:31:2400059431830TRLO0LSE
158351.50 11:59:3100059433083TRLO0LSE
866351.50 11:59:3100059433082TRLO0LSE
434351.50 11:59:3100059433081TRLO0LSE
650354.00 12:20:0900059434114TRLO0LSE
807354.00 12:20:0900059434115TRLO0LSE
112354.00 12:21:2500059434300TRLO0LSE
484354.00 12:23:3100059434430TRLO0LSE
843354.00 12:23:3100059434431TRLO0LSE
1354.00 12:31:0200059434856TRLO0LSE
1570354.00 12:31:0200059434857TRLO0LSE
1158353.50 12:31:4100059434907TRLO0LSE
217353.50 12:31:4100059434906TRLO0LSE
810354.00 12:56:4600059436189TRLO0LSE
672354.00 12:56:4800059436190TRLO0LSE
541355.00 13:04:0200059438027TRLO0LSE
866355.00 13:04:0200059438026TRLO0LSE
164355.00 13:04:0200059438025TRLO0LSE
38355.00 13:16:1100059440092TRLO0LSE
300355.00 13:16:1100059440091TRLO0LSE
1300355.00 13:16:1100059440090TRLO0LSE
224355.00 13:30:2700059441140TRLO0LSE
300355.00 13:30:2700059441142TRLO0LSE
300355.00 13:30:2700059441141TRLO0LSE
500355.00 13:30:2700059441148TRLO0LSE
200355.50 13:39:1500059441536TRLO0LSE
1473356.50 13:42:4600059441835TRLO0LSE
84356.50 13:42:4600059441834TRLO0LSE
500356.50 13:42:4600059441836TRLO0LSE
3356.50 13:48:4600059442149TRLO0LSE
300356.50 13:48:4600059442148TRLO0LSE
600356.50 13:48:4600059442147TRLO0LSE
180356.50 13:48:4600059442146TRLO0LSE
252356.50 13:48:4600059442145TRLO0LSE
85356.50 13:59:0700059442711TRLO0LSE
1226356.50 14:00:0200059442752TRLO0LSE
130356.50 14:00:0200059442751TRLO0LSE
940356.50 14:00:0200059442750TRLO0LSE
349356.50 14:00:0200059442749TRLO0LSE
690357.00 14:17:1500059443562TRLO0LSE
12357.00 14:17:1500059443561TRLO0LSE
388357.00 14:17:1500059443560TRLO0LSE
106357.00 14:17:1500059443559TRLO0LSE
1360357.50 14:24:0200059443955TRLO0LSE
97357.50 14:29:0200059444165TRLO0LSE
354357.50 14:29:0200059444164TRLO0LSE
871357.50 14:29:0200059444166TRLO0LSE
889357.50 14:32:0200059444527TRLO0LSE
600357.50 14:32:0200059444526TRLO0LSE
64358.00 14:37:2900059445057TRLO0LSE
300358.00 14:37:2900059445056TRLO0LSE
579358.00 14:37:2900059445055TRLO0LSE
579358.00 14:37:2900059445054TRLO0LSE
1324357.50 14:40:0900059445309TRLO0LSE
1333357.50 14:40:0900059445308TRLO0LSE
1541357.00 14:45:0200059445863TRLO0LSE
630358.00 14:56:0200059446792TRLO0LSE
919358.00 14:56:0200059446791TRLO0LSE
607357.50 14:58:2300059447000TRLO0LSE
957357.50 15:03:1500059447501TRLO0LSE
919358.00 15:04:5500059447702TRLO0LSE
500358.00 15:04:5500059447701TRLO0LSE
908357.50 15:08:5100059448032TRLO0LSE
412357.50 15:08:5100059448031TRLO0LSE
1567357.00 15:19:3400059448870TRLO0LSE
1321357.00 15:19:3400059448869TRLO0LSE
571356.50 15:30:4000059450193TRLO0LSE
805356.50 15:30:4000059450192TRLO0LSE
1376356.00 15:31:0200059450209TRLO0LSE
500357.00 15:42:1500059451164TRLO0LSE
280357.00 15:42:1500059451163TRLO0LSE
407357.00 15:42:1500059451162TRLO0LSE
318356.50 15:43:0800059451334TRLO0LSE
1222356.50 15:43:0800059451333TRLO0LSE
162356.50 15:43:0800059451335TRLO0LSE
47356.50 15:43:0800059451336TRLO0LSE
500358.00 15:56:0500059452576TRLO0LSE
500358.00 15:56:0500059452577TRLO0LSE
89358.00 15:56:0500059452581TRLO0LSE
600358.00 15:56:0500059452580TRLO0LSE
668358.00 15:56:0500059452579TRLO0LSE
600358.00 15:56:0500059452578TRLO0LSE
422358.00 15:56:2000059452616TRLO0LSE
1162358.00 15:56:2000059452617TRLO0LSE
249357.50 15:58:0800059452749TRLO0LSE
164357.50 15:58:0800059452750TRLO0LSE
992357.50 16:00:1300059452927TRLO0LSE
156357.50 16:01:0900059453073TRLO0LSE
1133358.00 16:06:3000059453714TRLO0LSE
279358.00 16:06:4200059453765TRLO0LSE
412357.50 16:07:5300059453902TRLO0LSE
878357.50 16:08:0200059453917TRLO0LSE
62357.50 16:08:0200059453918TRLO0LSE
71357.50 16:08:0200059453919TRLO0LSE
108357.50 16:11:2800059454268TRLO0LSE
164357.50 16:11:2800059454269TRLO0LSE
267357.50 16:11:2800059454270TRLO0LSE
518357.50 16:11:3100059454286TRLO0LSE
168357.50 16:11:3200059454287TRLO0LSE
113357.50 16:14:2000059454576TRLO0LSE
346357.00 16:15:1300059454676TRLO0LSE
164357.00 16:15:1500059454687TRLO0LSE
383357.00 16:15:3200059454730TRLO0LSE
179357.00 16:15:3200059454731TRLO0LSE
466357.00 16:15:5600059454769TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
