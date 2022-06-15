BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Kwale Operations resumes normal operations
African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) is pleased to report that mining at its Kwale Operations has, over the past week, progressively returned to normal following the outage caused by localised flash flooding. Although this was an abnormal weather event, a series of mitigations are being implemented to reduce the likelihood of a future reoccurrence, including construction of additional storm water diversion bunds and the acquisition of supplementary high capacity diesel dewatering pumps.
Base Resources confirms that it remains on schedule to achieve financial year 2022 production guidance1.
[Note (1): Refer to Base Resources' announcement on 19 October 2021 "Quarterly Activities Report - September 2021" for Base Resources' FY2022 production guidance.]
