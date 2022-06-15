AIM and Media Release

15 June 2022

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Kwale Operations resumes normal operations

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) is pleased to report that mining at its Kwale Operations has, over the past week, progressively returned to normal following the outage caused by localised flash flooding. Although this was an abnormal weather event, a series of mitigations are being implemented to reduce the likelihood of a future reoccurrence, including construction of additional storm water diversion bunds and the acquisition of supplementary high capacity diesel dewatering pumps.

Base Resources confirms that it remains on schedule to achieve financial year 2022 production guidance1.

[Note (1): Refer to Base Resources' announcement on 19 October 2021 "Quarterly Activities Report - September 2021" for Base Resources' FY2022 production guidance.]

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

This release has been authorised by Base Resources' Disclosure Committee.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 3, 46 Colin Street

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR

RFC Ambrian Limited

Stephen Allen

Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER

Canaccord Genuity

Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan

Phone: +44 20 7523 8000