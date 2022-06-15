Longi Solar outlines its high-temperature mitigation logic in designing the lower current, high-wattage Hi-MO5 solar panel series.From pv magazine USA Due to increases in efficiency and size, high-wattage solar panels are generating higher electrical currents, and thus an increased probability of heat events. Longi Solar has taken note of this as they develop solar modules, and it has released a brief analysis of its modules and junction boxes. Junction boxes are placed on the back of solar panels, and are the interface that connects the panels to the outside world. Longi was the world's largest ...

