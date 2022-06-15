Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.06.2022
Erfolgreicher Vorlauf einer Wirksamkeitsstudie bei refraktärer (medikamentenresistenter) Epilepsie!
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 15-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 June 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           35,000     15,000 
                            EUR1.028 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.880 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.006     GBP0.872 
 
                                    GBP0.876202 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.015622

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,024,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5880       1.028         XDUB      08:30:52      00059421801TRLO0 
2000       1.024         XDUB      09:58:05      00059425865TRLO0 
2000       1.024         XDUB      10:00:11      00059425988TRLO0 
2888       1.024         XDUB      10:00:11      00059425987TRLO0 
1404       1.012         XDUB      12:36:24      00059435158TRLO0 
1619       1.012         XDUB      12:36:24      00059435156TRLO0 
2666       1.012         XDUB      12:36:24      00059435157TRLO0 
1075       1.012         XDUB      14:28:50      00059444148TRLO0 
3955       1.012         XDUB      14:28:50      00059444149TRLO0 
2772       1.010         XDUB      15:13:07      00059448440TRLO0 
2000       1.006         XDUB      15:23:21      00059449291TRLO0 
2733       1.006         XDUB      15:23:21      00059449290TRLO0 
460       1.008         XDUB      16:10:22      00059454161TRLO0 
1648       1.008         XDUB      16:10:22      00059454159TRLO0 
1900       1.008         XDUB      16:10:22      00059454160TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3173       87.90         XLON      09:07:09      00059423463TRLO0 
2500       88.00         XLON      09:07:09      00059423464TRLO0 
570       87.70         XLON      14:25:05      00059443998TRLO0 
2250       87.70         XLON      14:28:50      00059444147TRLO0 
70        87.70         XLON      14:28:50      00059444146TRLO0 
2547       87.40         XLON      15:18:00      00059448786TRLO0 
635       87.40         XLON      15:18:00      00059448785TRLO0 
2500       87.20         XLON      16:05:46      00059453666TRLO0 
755       87.20         XLON      16:09:50      00059454061TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  168275 
EQS News ID:  1375637 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1375637&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
