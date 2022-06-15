

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith (SMWH.L) stated that Group revenue in the 15 weeks to 11 June 2022 was ahead of 2019 levels at 107%, with a particularly strong performance from Travel. The Group said travel continues to perform strongly across all three divisions and it expects this to be maintained into the peak summer trading period. As a result, WH Smith now expects the full year outturn to be at the higher end of analysts' expectations.



WH Smith noted that it currently has over 125 stores won and yet to open. Also, there are a large number of ongoing tenders across markets, the Group said.







