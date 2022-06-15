The government of the Australian state of Queensland has committed AUD 48 million ($33 million) to develop two pumped hydro projects.From pv magazine Australia The Australian state of Queensland has announced a AUD 48 million investment, as part of its 2022-23 state budget, to advance two new large-scale pumped hydro energy storage projects. Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick said AUD 13 million had been allocated in the state budget set to be tabled on June 21 to accelerate key technical studies to enable a final investment decision on the proposed 1GW/24GWh Borumba pumped hydro project being ...

