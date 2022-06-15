Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 14
[15.06.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.06.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,352,000.00
|EUR
|0
|107,494,567.13
|8.7026
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.06.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|884,033.67
|87.7018
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.06.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|120,094,498.02
|97.8128
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.06.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|163,472.00
|USD
|0
|18,206,639.22
|111.3747
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.06.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|129,229.00
|GBP
|0
|14,356,239.41
|111.0915
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.06.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|338,641.00
|EUR
|0
|37,038,655.16
|109.3744
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.06.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|70,159.00
|CHF
|0
|7,318,484.16
|104.3128
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.06.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,517,000.00
|EUR
|0
|66,751,111.07
|8.88
