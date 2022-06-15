Tutors International: 'The Advantage of Individual and Customised Education Exactly for Your Kid's Needs': Adam Caller Announces Details of his Guest Speaker Topic at the 2022 Family Office Forum

Education Consultant and Founder of Tutors International, Adam Caller, will be returning to speak at the 2022 Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum in London. He has announced that he will elaborate on the advantages of high-end specialist tuition in a question and answer session with his colleague, Joanna Dunckley Phillips.

OXFORD, England, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Caller, education consultant, CEO and founder of Tutors International, has released details about his forthcoming guest speaker appearance at the prestigious Prestel & Partner Family Office Forum. The Forum takes place over two days this month: the 21st and 22nd of June. Mr Caller has announced that he will conduct a question and answer session with Tutors International colleague and account manager, Joanna Dunckley Phillips. Their 30-minute session is scheduled to take place at 3.50 pm on 21st June.

Prestel & Partner and the Family Office Forum

The Prestel & Partner Family Office Forum Collection provides an exchange between family offices, wealth-owners, and only a select few partners on best practice in governance and investments. The Family Office Forum strives to bring together 100+ of a highly diverse and select group of Family Offices and ultra-high net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), along with a few thought leader industry experts and provide them with a private platform where they can discuss the most pertinent Family Office topics on governance and investments as well as enabling them to network with their peers.

Modern Times and Your Personal Life

Mr Caller and Ms Dunckley Phillips will feature in the 'Modern Times and Your Personal Life' section of the programme. The conference programme publicises their question and answer session as: 'High-End Specialist Tuition: The advantages of individual and customised education exactly for your kid's needs'. Mr Caller and Ms Dunckley Phillips will draw on their considerable experience with Tutors International in an attempt to shed light on how high-end personalised private tuition can enable a child to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Their unique perspective also allows them to share with their audience exactly what singles out Tutors International from other tutor placement companies.

"Challenges are inevitable"

Says Mr Caller:

"The tutors employed by Tutors International are matched with their students by means of a completely tailored recruitment process with placements that might take them to various destinations around the world. We at Tutors International excel at finding the world's best tutors. Tailored private tuition allows the tutor to offer a strengths-based education which focuses on the child's talents and learning style however, it is inevitable that at some point in the process there will be challenges to overcome. Joanna and I will draw on our experiences, both as private tutors and as managers, to describe some of the obstacles that we have had to overcome or that our tutors might encounter."

Attendance at the Family Office Forum Conference

Prestel and Partner's London 2022 Family Office Forum will take place on the 21st and 22nd of September at The Corinthia. If you wish to secure a place and hear Adam Caller and Joanna Dunckley Phillips's armchair discussion at 3.50 pm on 21st June, you can do so by following the instructions on page 11 of the 2022 conference agenda .

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for residential full-time positions, after-school assistance, and homeschooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

Contact Details

Web: www.tutors-international.com

Email: marketing@tutors-international.com

Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

Tutors International

Clarendon House

52 Cornmarket Street

Oxford

OX1 3HJ

UK

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838309/TI_Adam_Joanna.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838457/TI_Day_One.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699064/Tutors_International_Logo.jpg