A research group led by Professor Martin Green has published Version 60 of the Solar cell efficiency tables.An international research group led by Professor Martin Green from the University of New South Wales in Australia has published Version 60 of "Solar cell efficiency tables" in Progress in Photovoltaics. The scientists said they have added 15 new results to the new version of the tables since January. They also noted that an appendix describes new approaches and terminology. Since 1993, when the tables were first published, the research group has seen major improvements in all cell categories. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...