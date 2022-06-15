Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Transcendent Group AB (publ) receives observation status (304/22)

Today, June 15, 2022, FCG Holding Sverige AB disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Transcendent Group AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Transcendent Group AB (publ) (TRG, ISIN code SE0012990646, order book ID 182961) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB