- (PLX AI) - CropEnergies increases outlook for financial year 2022/23 after significant increase in revenues and results in the 1st quarter.
- • Q1 revenue EUR 399 million
- • Q1 EBIT EUR 87 million
- • Q1 EBITDA EUR 98 million
- • Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 205-255 million, up from EUR 145-195 million previously
- • Outlook FY EBIT EUR 165-215 million, up from EUR 165-215 million previously
- • Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,450-1,550 million, up from EUR 1,350-450 million previously
- • Says main reason for the exceptionally good results were price hedges for raw materials and energy, which had already been entered into before the start of the Ukraine war and the associated sharp rise in raw material and energy prices
- • However, the positive impact on earnings of these early hedging positions will weaken noticeably in the coming months, the company says
