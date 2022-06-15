DJ Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAA LN) Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 14-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 172.3333

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1383187

CODE: CNAA LN

ISIN: FR0011720911

