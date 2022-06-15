

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's government downgraded the economic growth forecast for this year as experts assessed that the effects of the war in Ukraine could turn out to be stronger than previously expected.



In the Summer forecast, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said the economy is set to grow 2.6 percent this year instead of 2.8 percent projected in March. Likewise, the projection for next year was downgraded to 1.9 percent from 2.0 percent.



In the near-term, the economy is expected to continue recovering with the lifting of the health policy measures. The favorable developments in the labor market is supporting consumer spending and inflation remains moderate by international standards, the SECO observed.



However, in the further course of the forecast horizon, the war in Ukraine clouded prospects for the global economy. The prices of important exports of Russia and Ukraine, namely energy sources and certain staple foods and fodder, increased sharply, lifting inflationary pressures.



In addition, a significantly weaker development is to be expected in China due to the far-reaching corona measures, the SECO said.



The agency upgraded its inflation forecast for this year to 2.5 percent from 1.9 percent and that for next year to 1.4 percent from 0.7 percent.



The expert group of the government expects the labor market to continue to recover and the average unemployment rate is seen at 2.1 percent in 2022, followed by 2.0 percent in 2023.







