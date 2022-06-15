Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Formuepleje - merger of sub-funds and name changes

The mergers and name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-funds is 24 June 2022. The name changes of the continuing sub-funds will be effective at Nasdaq Copenhagen as of 27 June 2022. Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060182707 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: Formuepleje PensionPlanner Stabil ------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 24 June 2022 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FPIPPS ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 66642 ------------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund as of 27 June 2022 ISIN: DK0060455962 -------------------------------------------- Name: Formuepleje Optimum -------------------------------------------- New name: Formuepleje Mix Low -------------------------------------------- Short name: FPIOPT -------------------------------------------- New short name: FPIMLO -------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 98411 -------------------------------------------- Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060182541 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Formuepleje PensionPlanner Moderat -------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 24 June 2022 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FPIPPM -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 66638 -------------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund as of 27 June 2022 ISIN: DK0060182897 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Formuepleje PensionPlanner Balance ----------------------------------------------------------- New name: Formuepleje Mix Medium ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FPIPPB ----------------------------------------------------------- New short name: FPIMME ----------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 66644 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66