Mittwoch, 15.06.2022
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Kommt etwas ganz Großes auf uns zu?
GlobeNewswire
15.06.2022 | 11:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Formuepleje - merger of sub-funds and name changes

The mergers and name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The
last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-funds is 24 June
2022. 



The name changes of the continuing sub-funds will be effective at Nasdaq
Copenhagen as of 27 June 2022. 



Discontinuing sub-fund

ISIN:         DK0060182707           
-------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Formuepleje PensionPlanner Stabil
-------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 24 June 2022           
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      FPIPPS              
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     66642              
-------------------------------------------------------



Continuing sub-fund as of 27 June 2022

ISIN:          DK0060455962    
--------------------------------------------
Name:          Formuepleje Optimum
--------------------------------------------
New name:        Formuepleje Mix Low
--------------------------------------------
Short name:       FPIOPT       
--------------------------------------------
New short name:     FPIMLO       
--------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 98411       
--------------------------------------------





Discontinuing sub-fund

ISIN:         DK0060182541           
--------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Formuepleje PensionPlanner Moderat
--------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 24 June 2022           
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      FPIPPM              
--------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     66638               
--------------------------------------------------------





Continuing sub-fund as of 27 June 2022

ISIN:          DK0060182897           
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Formuepleje PensionPlanner Balance
-----------------------------------------------------------
New name:        Formuepleje Mix Medium      
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       FPIPPB              
-----------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     FPIMME              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 66644               
-----------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
