Allspring Global Investments: ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS EXPANDS FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TEAM WITH NEW SENIOR HIRE

LONDON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments (Allspring), a leading independent asset manager with more than US$541 billion in assets under management*, today announced the appointment of Charlie Wilson as Head of Financial Institutions for the UK and Switzerland.

Charlie joins Allspring with over 25 years of experience working for global asset managers, leading business development and sales strategy across Europe. Charlie will be responsible for expanding Allspring's financial intermediary distribution business and servicing a growing portfolio of wholesale and retail intermediary clients.

Before joining Allspring, Charlie worked as Head of European Accounts at PGIM Investments, within the Global Financial Institutions Group at Investec Asset Management, and in a senior sales role at Lazard Asset Management.

Charlie Wilson commented, "I am incredibly excited to be joining Allspring Global Investments at this time. The company has an impressive array of investment capabilities with proven expertise in fixed income, equities and multi-asset solutions. It also has a distinctive approach to sustainable investing with truly differentiated solutions co-architected with investors to navigate for the future".

Andy Sowerby, Head of the International Client Group at Allspring, shared, "We are evolving our business in the UK and across Europe to elevate our partnerships with financial intermediaries, and the appointment of Charlie is an important step in that regard. Our objective is to help investors pursue both financial returns and positive outcomes, and we are developing our resources across the business to be able to make a real difference. Charlie has deep experience of the challenges and opportunities in the market today and we very much look forward to him joining our team".

About Allspring Global Investments

Allspring Global Investments is an independent asset management company with more than US$541 billion in assets under management*, offices around the world and investment teams supported by 450 investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes.

*As of 31 March 2022, AUM includes US$91 billion from Galliard Capital Management, an investment advisor that is not part of the Allspring trade name/GIPS company.

