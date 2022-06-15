Cuentas, Inc.: Cuentas Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Rules Following Recent Appointment of Two Independent Board Members

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) (NASDAQ:CUENW) ("Cuentas"), a leading fintech provider of mobile financial app and payment solutions, announced today that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing rules 5605(b)(1) and 5605(c)(2) following the recent appointments of two independent board members to the board of directors - Sandra Orihuela and Sara Sooy. As previously disclosed, Ms. Sooy was appointed to the audit committee and Ms. Orihuela was appointed to the compensation committee.

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) (NASDAQ:CUENW) is a fintech e-finance and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology that delivers digital financial services to the underbanked and un-banked Hispanic, Latino and immigrant populations including mobile and financial services, prepaid debit card, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer to peer money transferring, and other services. The Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card includes a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. For more information, visit https://cuentas.com.

