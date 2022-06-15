Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 15
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 14 June 2022 was 356.48p (ex income) 357.30p (cum income) ex-dividend.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
15 June 2022
