AGS Health Announces New Location in Jaipur, India

Amid rapid growth, AGS Health, a global leader in revenue cycle management solutions, establishes operations in Jaipur, India

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Revenue cycle management solutions leader, AGS Health, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office location in Jaipur, India. The new facility will support the organization's ongoing expansion and dedication to cultivating workforce talent.

AGS Health opened in 2011 with offices in Chennai, India, and New York City. As the company celebrates its 11th anniversary, it now employs a 100% graduate workforce of approximately 10,000 employees, serving more than 100 major healthcare providers across the U.S. As the company continues to grow, AGS Health is diversifying its global operating locations.

Jaipur was selected as the newest office location, in part for its skilled talent pool. By partnering with local universities, AGS Health is able to recruit and train recent graduates on medical coding and revenue cycle management in the AGS Health Training Academy. "We believe the quality of talent in this region will allow us to continue delivering world-class service as we grow," said Patrice R. Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer of AGS Health. The company has already begun hiring for the Jaipur location and expects to be staffed at approximately 350 team members by August, with a goal of scaling up to 3,000 as operations are established.

Located in India's golden triangle, Jaipur is an international hub with accessibility and infrastructure conducive to scaling enterprise operations. "AGS Health is committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve. We are pleased to contribute to the overall growth of the local Jaipur economy, offering residents an opportunity to receive training and establish a long-term career path with a global employer," Wolfe said. "This expansion will benefit the people of Jaipur, our growing team, and ultimately, our clients."

About AGS Health

AGS Health is more than a revenue cycle management company - we're a strategic partner for growth. By blending technologies, services, and expert support, AGS Health partners with leading healthcare organizations across the US to deliver tailored solutions that solve the unique needs and challenges of each provider's revenue cycle operations. The company leverages the latest advancements in automation, process excellence, security, and problem-solving through the use of technology and analytics - all made possible with college-educated, trained RCM experts. AGS Health employs approximately 10,000 team members globally and partners with more than 100 clients across a variety of care settings, specialties, and billing systems.

